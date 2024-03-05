In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.8%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 13.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 3.4%. Intel is lower by about 12.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 2.3%, and MMM, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, WMT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.