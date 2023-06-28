In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Walmart registers a 9.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.9%. Intel is showing a gain of 25.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 1.6%, and Boeing, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, WMT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.