In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 8.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.1%. Intel is showing a gain of 9.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 1.0%, and Boeing, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, WBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.