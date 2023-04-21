Dow Movers: INTC, PG

In early trading on Friday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble registers a 3.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.5%. Intel is showing a gain of 15.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.4%, and Merck, trading up 1.2% on the day.

