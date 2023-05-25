In early trading on Thursday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Microsoft registers a 33.8% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 5.2%. Intel is showing a gain of 4.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 2.1%, and International Business Machines, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, MSFT

