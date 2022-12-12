In early trading on Monday, shares of Microsoft topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Microsoft has lost about 25.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.0%. Intel is lower by about 45.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 0.5%, and Boeing, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, MSFT

