In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Merck & Co (MRK) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Merck & Co has lost about 3.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel (INTC), trading down 2.4%. Intel is showing a gain of 32.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing (BA), trading down 1.7%, and Caterpillar (CAT), trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, MRK

