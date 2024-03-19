In early trading on Tuesday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 2.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.6%. Intel is lower by about 16.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 0.6%, and Home Depot, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, MMM

