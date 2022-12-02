In early trading on Friday, shares of Coca-Cola topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.2%. Year to date, Coca-Cola registers a 7.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.9%. Intel is lower by about 43.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 2.2%, and Caterpillar, trading up 0.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, KO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.