In early trading on Monday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase registers a 6.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 0.9%. Intel is showing a gain of 16.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 0.8%, and Nike, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, JPM

