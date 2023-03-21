In early trading on Tuesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, JPMorgan Chase has lost about 2.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.4%. Intel is showing a gain of 8.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McDonald's, trading down 0.9%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, JPM

