In early trading on Thursday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson has lost about 6.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.1%. Intel is showing a gain of 27.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.0%, and Travelers Companies, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, JNJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.