Dow Movers: INTC, JNJ

April 05, 2023 — 11:20 am EDT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson has lost about 7.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.1%. Intel is showing a gain of 23.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.8%, and Amgen, trading up 1.8% on the day.

