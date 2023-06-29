In early trading on Thursday, shares of Goldman Sachs Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Goldman Sachs Group has lost about 6.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.5%. Intel is showing a gain of 23.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 1.2%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, GS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.