Dow Movers: INTC, CVX

In early trading on Friday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Chevron has lost about 7.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.2%. Intel is showing a gain of 29.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 0.9%, and McDonald's, trading up 0.6% on the day.

