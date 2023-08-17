Dow Movers: INTC, CSCO

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cisco Systems topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Cisco Systems registers a 17.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.9%. Intel is showing a gain of 24.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.8%, and Chevron, trading up 2.4% on the day.

