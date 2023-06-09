In early trading on Friday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 64.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.5%. Intel is showing a gain of 18.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dow, trading down 1.4%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, CRM

