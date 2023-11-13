Dow Movers: INTC, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 8.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 1.3%. Intel is showing a gain of 45.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.2%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 0.8% on the day.

