Dow Movers: INTC, BA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 6.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 2.0%. Intel is showing a gain of 14.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Nike, trading down 1.7%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 0.8% on the day.

