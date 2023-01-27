In early trading on Friday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 9.9%. Year to date, American Express registers a 15.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 8.9%. Intel is showing a gain of 3.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 2.5%, and Visa, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, AXP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.