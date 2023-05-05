In early trading on Friday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.4%. Year to date, Apple registers a 33.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Intel, trading down 0.4%. Intel is showing a gain of 17.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.3%, and American Express, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: INTC, AAPL

