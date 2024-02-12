In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 13.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines (IBM), trading down 1.0%. International Business Machines is showing a gain of 12.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems (CSCO), trading down 0.9%, and Intel Corp (INTC), trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: IBM, WBA

