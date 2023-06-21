In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble has lost about 1.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 1.5%. International Business Machines is lower by about 4.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.3%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: IBM, PG

