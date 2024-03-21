In early trading on Thursday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Intel has lost about 13.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 2.0%. International Business Machines is showing a gain of 16.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.1%, and Goldman Sachs Group, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: IBM, INTC

