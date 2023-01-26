Dow Movers: IBM, CVX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Chevron topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Chevron registers a 3.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 3.7%. International Business Machines is lower by about 3.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.6%, and Salesforce, trading up 2.4% on the day.

