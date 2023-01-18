Dow Movers: HON, HD

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 5.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Honeywell International, trading down 1.3%. Honeywell International is lower by about 2.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are International Business Machines, trading down 1.1%, and Dow, trading up 1.1% on the day.

