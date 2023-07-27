In early trading on Thursday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 73.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Honeywell International, trading down 3.6%. Honeywell International is lower by about 6.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 0.8%, and McDonald's, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HON, CRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.