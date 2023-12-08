Dow Movers: HON, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 26.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Honeywell International, trading down 1.8%. Honeywell International is lower by about 9.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 0.9%, and Chevron, trading up 1.2% on the day.

