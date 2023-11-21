In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Visa registers a 21.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.8%. Home Depot is lower by about 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 1.6%, and Verizon Communications, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, V

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.