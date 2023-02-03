Dow Movers: HD, UNH

In early trading on Friday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 9.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 2.0%. Home Depot is showing a gain of 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Honeywell International, trading down 1.8%, and Caterpillar, trading up 1.4% on the day.

