Dow Movers: HD, MMM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 7.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot, trading down 1.5%. Home Depot is lower by about 7.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coca-Cola, trading down 1.1%, and Intel, trading up 2.5% on the day.

