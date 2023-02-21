In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading flat on the day. Year to date, Chevron Corporation has lost about 9.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Home Depot (HD), trading down 4.9%. Home Depot is lower by about 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney (DIS), trading down 2.0%, and Merck & Co (MRK), trading down 0.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: HD, CVX

