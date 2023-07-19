In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Verizon Communications topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Verizon Communications has lost about 14.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.2%. Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 0.6%, and Salesforce, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: GS, VZ

