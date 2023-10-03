Dow Movers: GS, INTC

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Intel registers a 37.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 2.0%. Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 9.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot, trading down 1.2%, and Boeing, trading up 1.8% on the day.

