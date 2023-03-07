In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 40.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 0.9%. Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 3.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 0.7%, and Walmart, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: GS, CRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.