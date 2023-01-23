In early trading on Monday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 16.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.1%. Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 1.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.7%, and Apple, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: GS, CRM

