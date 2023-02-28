In early trading on Tuesday, shares of American Express topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, American Express registers a 18.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.5%. Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 4.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 1.0%, and JPMorgan Chase, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: GS, AXP

