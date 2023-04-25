In early trading on Tuesday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 6.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.6%. Dow is showing a gain of 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 1.8%, and MMM, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, UNH

