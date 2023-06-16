In early trading on Friday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 2.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.5%. Dow is showing a gain of 4.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 1.2%, and Boeing, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, NKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.