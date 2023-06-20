In early trading on Tuesday, shares of McDonald's topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, McDonald's registers a 12.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 3.4%. Dow is showing a gain of 1.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 2.4%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, MCD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.