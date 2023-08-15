In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.9%. Year to date, Home Depot registers a 5.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 2.5%. Dow is showing a gain of 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MMM, trading down 2.1%, and Amgen, trading up 0.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, HD

