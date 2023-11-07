In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 59.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.9%. Dow is lower by about 4.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caterpillar, trading down 1.8%, and Verizon Communications, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, CRM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.