In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 15.6% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.1%. Dow is showing a gain of 18.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 0.9%, and Walmart, trading up 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DOW, BA

