Dow Movers: DIS, WBA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 39.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 2.4%. Walt Disney is lower by about 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Procter & Gamble, trading down 1.2%, and Amgen, trading up 1.0% on the day.

