Dow Movers: DIS, PG

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Procter & Gamble topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.1%. Year to date, Procter & Gamble registers a 1.7% gain.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 8.0%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 2.7%, and Nike, trading flat on the day on the day.
