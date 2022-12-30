In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck & Co (MRK) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.3%. Year to date, Merck & Co registers a 45.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney (DIS), trading down 1.9%. Walt Disney is lower by about 44.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Home Depot (HD), trading down 1.6%, and Verizon Communications (VZ), trading up 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, MRK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.