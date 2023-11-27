In early trading on Monday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.4%. Year to date, MMM has lost about 19.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 1.1%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 9.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 0.7%, and Salesforce, trading up 0.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, MMM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.