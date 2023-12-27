Dow Movers: DIS, INTC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Intel registers a 93.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 0.4%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 0.3%, and Caterpillar, trading up 0.6% on the day.

