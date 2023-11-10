In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Intel registers a 46.0% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 1.7%. Walt Disney is showing a gain of 2.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 0.9%, and Boeing, trading up 1.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, INTC

