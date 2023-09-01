In early trading on Friday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Intel registers a 36.5% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walt Disney, trading down 2.2%. Walt Disney is lower by about 5.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.1%, and Caterpillar, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: DIS, INTC

